Keningau MP Kitingan shows release letter to refute claims he broke quarantine

Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan was criticised by Opposition MPs during the Parliament sitting today who questioned how he was allowed to attend Parliament before serving out his full quarantine period. — Picture by Firdaus Latif KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Keningau Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan has reiterated that he did not breach the 14-day medical quarantine imposed on travellers arriving here from Sabah.

He published a letter of release signed by a medical officer from the Lembah Pantai Health Office and dated November 23, 2020.

“Any self-quarantined individual can request for an earlier release, subject to approval from the health ministry and after undergoing all the required health screening.

“Therefore, there is no issue of non-compliance by the parliamentarian as alleged. Nor is there an issue of double-standard as the early release was not political,” he said.

He said that authorities had run multiple swab tests and blood tests on him since his arrival in Kuala Lumpur on November 12, and agreed on his early release.

After the controversy today, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba coincidentally announced that the quarantine requirement would be discontinued from tomorrow.

The government previously imposed a 14-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from Sabah, which included federal lawmakers attending Parliament.

