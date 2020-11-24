Health Ministry says 167 Covid-19 clusters still active, Bah Layangan cluster ending today

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 21, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the country has recorded a total of 334 Covid-19 clusters since the start of the pandemic here.

However, only 167 of these are currently active. The Bah Layangan cluster in Labuan was officially closed as of today.

“From the 167 clusters, 36 reported additional cases today. The clusters with the most cases are the Teratai (1,511), Tembok (103) and Bintang (69) clusters,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

In Selangor, 1,539 cases were from existing clusters, 54 from contact tracing and 30 from screening activities. In Sabah, 31 cases came from existing clusters, 131 from close contact tracing and 70 from screenings.

In Perak, 112 cases came from existing clusters while in Kuala Lumpur 82 cases came from existing clusters and eight from screening activities.

Negri Sembilan added another 71 cases with two cases coming from screenings. Johor added 10 cases from existing clusters, one from contact tracing and another four from screenings.

Kedah had 14 cases, Melaka two while Labuan and Sarawak had one case apiece.

Selangor has the highest total number of cases today at 1,623 cases from the new daily high of 2,188 cases.