Education minister explains formula for school maintenance budget

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Education Ministry has allocated RM800 million from its RM50.36 billion allocation in Budget 2021 to maintain national as well as government-aided schools and institutions, said Senior Education Minister Radzi Jidin.
He said RM620 million from the maintenance fund would be specifically for schools, which would be distributed using a new formula that averaged the sum out among these.
“Two key factors are taken into account when coming up with this new formula.
The first is the total number of schools, and the second is if the schools are government schools or government aided schools — with each type of school having their own ceiling,” he said.
Under the formula, national primary, secondary and boarding schools would get R477.48 million while their government-aided counterparts would receive RM1.2 million.
Chinese vernacular schools get RM74.07 million while Tamil vernacular schools will get RM29.98 million.
Missionary schools will receive RM20.9 million and government-aided Islamic schools will receive RM12.23 million.