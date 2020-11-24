Call for stricter patrol to curb cross-border crimes in Asean

Members of the General Operations Force keep watch near the Taman Radzi PGA Post in Padang Besar, Perlis November 24, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The army chiefs of Asean countries have been urged to step up patrol operations to contain cross-border crimes such as smuggling while helping to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Chief of Army, Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain said Malaysia itself was carrying out Op Benteng with the cooperation of other enforcement agencies to curb the entry of illegal immigrants as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

Malaysian Army (PTD) Public Communication unit in a statement said the proposal was among the subjects raised by the Malaysian Army in the 21st Asean Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM) held via video conferencing at Wisma Pertahanan today.

“In the meeting, PTD also stressed on the secondary role of the army in assisting other authorities to ensure the success of operations or tasks ordered by the government to break the Covid-19 chain.

“At the same time, he also stressed on the importance of protecting army personnel from Covid-19 as well,” said the statement.

In the midst of the pandemic now, PTD is also proposing closer cooperation among Asean countries through virtual meetings and discussions in line with the standard operating procedure (SOP) in the new normal

The statement said Zamrose also suggested that joint exercise should continue via video conferencing.

The annual ACAMM meeting assembles the army chiefs of Asean countries to discuss and share experience to strengthen solidarity and cooperation among the armies in Asean.

The meeting this year was appropriately themed “Cohesion and Responsive of Asean Armies to Address the Dynamic on Regional Security Challenges Following New Norms From the Covid-19 Pandemic”. — Bernama