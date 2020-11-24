Air Selangor: Water supply disruption in 27 areas in Kuala Langat, Sepang until tomorrow

Residents of Seksyen 4 Bangi collect water from taps provided by Pengurusan Air Selangor December 23, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — A total of 27 areas in Kuala Langat and Sepang will experience scheduled water supply disruption from 9pm today until 5.30pm tomorrow.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communication head Elina Baseri said in a statement today that this was to facilitate work to replace the valve at the distribution pipes at the intersection of Jalan Indah 1, Jalan B48 Pekan Sepang Lama.

“Water supply will begin to be distributed to consumers once work is completed at 5.30am tomorrow and is expected to be fully restored by 5.30pm the same day,” she said.

For more information, consumers can visit the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com as well as refer to all its official communication channels, such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300.