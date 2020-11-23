Selangor Zakat Board confirms its personnel positive for Covid-19

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening for those with a recent travel history to Sabah at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Nov 23 — The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) confirms that one of its staff at its headquarters in Section 13, here, is positive for Covid-19.

LZS, in a statement today, said the personnel was confirmed positive yesterday after undergoing a screening test on Thursday and had been sent to undergo treatment at a hospital.

According to the statement, the personnel, prior to this, was found to be a close contact of a close family member and had been ordered to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days at home since November 11.

“During the period, the personnel did not go to the LZS office and did not have any dealing with any other staff or clients.

“LZS is working closely with the Ministry of Health Malaysia to ensure all actions to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic are implemented quickly,” said the statement.

LZS also said a comprehensive disinfection had been implemented at the place of work involved under the stipulated guidelines.

The statement further said that customers dealing with LZS were urged to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedure at all the branch premises of the institution. — Bernama