Selangor allocates RM22.47m for infrastructures in schools in state Budget, says MB

SHAH ALAM, Nov 23 — The Selangor government has allocated RM22.47 million to be distributed to 740 schools to boost their respective infrastructures covering maintenance of halls and buying of equipment.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, in a statement, said the allocation was distributed since November 2 and was expected to be completed on December 15.

He hoped that the contributions would help provide a more conducive learning environment for the students in the state in line with the significant priority allocated for education in the 2021 Selangor Budget. — Bernama