Prosecution division budget not reduced, just redistributed, says Takiyuddin

Minister in charge of parliament and law Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya May 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan has clarified that there was no reduction in budget allocation for the prosecution division under the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

While acknowledging that the division was allocated RM9.8 million for 2021 from RM15.5 million in 2020, Takiyuddin said this was due to an additional allocation made for 2020 for emolument payments.

“The explanation is that last year there was an allocation for emolument payment for 150 additional staffing — Grade L41 law officers — approved by the Public Service Department, in bulk.

“The appointments were made in 2020 so that is why there is a higher estimation in allocation for that emolument payment,” he said.

Takiyuddin was responding to DAP’s Puchong MP Gobing Singh Deo who asked about the 37 per cent drop in budget allocation for the prosecution division.

He further explained that the 150 law officers have been reassigned in state legal departments and state AGC branches following respective state’s needs.

“That is why there is a change in allocation, because the allocation has been placed elsewhere.

“Not salary cut or anything else, these did not arise,” Takiyuddin added.

Previously reported, Gobind had questioned the lowered allocation indicating that the prosecution division was the one that heads the prosecution of various politicians including the Pekan MP, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and urged the government to explain the lower budget for prosecution work.