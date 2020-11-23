PN Budget 2021 will get support from sensible MPs, says Redzuan

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks to reporters at the Parliament building August 10,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof has expressed confidence that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Budget would get enough support from ‘sensible’ MPs.

Redzuan, who is the Bersatu Alor Gajah MP, said based on his observations, although he is not sure of the exact number, he said he is not worried about whether or not the Budget 2021 Bill will be passed in the Dewan Rakyat.

“If you look at the number of sensible people, we have enough.

“I cannot say for sure today that we have 120 or 125 MPs. But on average, I see that people who are sensible understand what the government is doing, and support us.

“I’m not worried,” he told reporters during a press conference at Parliament today.

Malay Mail has managed to obtain a recording of the press conference.

He stressed that the Budget 2021 is a Budget that is focused on addressing the people’s needs and has urged all MPs to put aside political differences.

“I just want to state here that the Budget at hand, it focused on addressing the people’s needs and I want to advise those in the Dewan to put aside political differences.

“We look at what we want to execute. If there are inadequacies, we can improve... we can refine allocation, if not enough, can reallocate to improve attention on the people,” he added.

The Budget 2021 tabled on November 6 marks the first national expenditure planning by the eight-month-old PN coalition led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and has been dressed as a Covid Budget.

Voting is expected to take place this Thursday.

Opposition MPs as well as some government backbenchers have indicated that they may not support the Budget, despite calls from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to do so.

Others have given conditional support, including former prime minister and Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak provided the government amend several provisions in its proposed Budget.

Last week, PN Backbenchers Club chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim came under fire from his own Umno colleagues after he made a broad remark describing government MPs who criticised the Budget as “betraying” public trust.