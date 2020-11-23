Johor top cop: Stop making baseless accusations against police

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police have opened an investigation paper on the individual who uploaded a video, according to Section 504 of the Penal Code for insults and creating public disorder. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Police

JOHOR BARU, Nov 23 — Johor police today warned against individuals or groups that make defamatory statements that can tarnish the image of the Royal Malaysian Police.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said investigators recently came across a video uploaded by a man known as K. Haridas through the Defend People’s Rights Group Facebook page that questioned his and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador’s integrity.

He said the individual involved claimed that Abdul Hamid has no integrity and accused him of using religion for fame.

“We as Malaysians adhere to the Rukun Negara as the pillars of the country and I am confident that the people of this country have religious beliefs.

“Although they have different beliefs, but the noble values remain the same.

“To criticise me is normal and there is no problem, but do not slander by making baseless statements. That I will not accept and will take action,” warned Ayob Khan during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan was referring to a 17-minute and 40-second video questioning his leadership that was uploaded on the non-governmental organisation’s (NGO) Facebook page on Friday.

At press time, the video has received 203,000 views and shared by 965 users.

Ayob Khan said the man had accused the police of not acting on a police report he had lodged.

Ayob Khan denied this saying investigators had called the man to record his statement on March 18, but the individual failed to attend.

“The individual, who hails from Seremban in Negri Sembilan, has links to unregistered NGOs and he himself had been jailed twice for criminal offenses,” said Ayob Khan.

A total of 10 police reports against the suspect were lodged in Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Johor.

Police have initiated investigations under Section 14 of the Sedition Act, Section 90 of the Police Act for harassment at a police station, Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, Section 324 of the Penal Code for assault with weapons and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Ayob Khan said police have opened an investigation paper according to Section 504 of the Penal Code for insults and creating public disorder.

He said police will soon call up the man for questioning.