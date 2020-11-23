Four foreigners charged over Sungai Muda pollution

The suspects are led to the Sessions Court in Sungai Petani November 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

SUNGAI PETANI, Nov 23 — Four Indonesian contract workers were charged in the Sessions Court here today for causing pollution in Sungai Muda last November 12.

However, no plea was recorded from the four men — Dedi Hardianto, 32, Bestian, 38, Andika Safutra, 32, and Ade Pitria, 33, as they did not understand the charge that was read out to them before judge Azman Abu Hassan.

Following which, the court set Dec 22 for mention to get an interpreter to read out the charge against them in the Indonesian Language.

According to the charge, they were alleged to have jointly committed mischief by causing a diminution in the supply of water by polluting Sungai Muda, which indirectly led to the closure of the water treatment plants at Jeniang Baru, Jeniang Lama and Sungai Pau, Gurun.

The offence, under Section 430 of the Penal Code, was allegedly committed at KM17, Jalan Kalai Gajah Putih in Sik at 3.55pm last November 12.

They face an imprisonment for up to 30 years , or with fine, or both, if found guilty.

The court allowed them bail of RM50,000 with a local surety each.

The Indonesian men, all unrepresented, were also ordered to surrender their passports and work permits to the court, as well as report themselves at the Sik district police station on the 23rd of every month.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Azrul Abdul Rahman prosecuted. — Bernama