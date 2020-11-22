Trader dies in fire extinguisher explosion

SUNGAI PETANI, Nov 22 — A food stall trader died when a vehicle fire extinguisher placed in front of his house exploded in Bandar Puteri Jaya here today.

Kuala Muda District Police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said that in the 1.15 pm incident, the victim, Mohamad Yusri Omar, 43, was said to be repairing a radio belonging to his friend, who was also with him.

“The deceased worked part-time repairing electronic equipment in front of his house as a way to earn some side income.

“The witness (the deceased’s friend), also said that the fire extinguisher had been taken out of the vehicle and was placed about three feet away from where they were.

“Suddenly, the extinguisher emitted white smoke and Mohamad Yusri took it to dispose of it, but it (the extinguisher) exploded,” he said in a statement today.

Adzli said the deceased’s wife, who was inside the house, rushed out and found him lying on the ground covered in blood and with injuries to his leg, thigh and left arm.

He said she and the friend rushed Mohamad Yusri, who was still conscious, to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital here. However, 20 minutes later he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

Adzli added that the forensic police team which inspected the fire extinguisher found that there was a cut on the device and further investigation at the scene did not find any criminal element.

He said the case had been classified as sudden death and a post-mortem would be carried out at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar tomorrow to determine the cause of death. — Bernama