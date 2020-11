Police said a man was found dead, believed to have been run over by a train, on the railway tracks at Batu 62½ ]yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BEAUFORT, Nov 22 — A man was found dead, believed to have been run over by a train, on the railway tracks at Batu 62½ here yesterday.

Beaufort district police chief DSP Azmir Abd Razak identified the victim as Sabiri Idong, 56, who was found with serious injuries on the neck and chest.

He said the police were informed of the incident at about 5.20pm.

The police have classified the case as sudden death, he added. — Bernama