Police: Many in Kelantan still claiming being unaware of CMCO

Police conduct road blocks at the Jepalang Toll in Perak as the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is reimposed following the spike in Covid-19 cases, November 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA BARU, Nov 22 — On the first day the conditional movement control order (CMCO) was enforced in the state starting yesterday, Kelantan police found many were still claiming to be unaware of order.

Kelantan police chief, DCP Shafien Mamat said the situation could be due to the announcement on CMCO being made on a public holiday in the state.

However, he said police were discreet when enforcing the order and called on the people in Kelantan to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) and to obtain a letter from the employer or police for cross district travel.

Police are calling on the people in the state to be patient at roadblocks which may take longer than usual.

“We have to inspect each vehicle wishing to cross district to break the Covid-19 chain,” he said.

“Police are also providing a special lane for frontliners and emergencies at each roadblock,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama