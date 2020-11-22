Police: EMCO in Maahad al-Yahyawiyah school in Perak extended for two more weeks

Armed Forces personnel are seen putting up barb wires at Zon B and Zon C of Taman Meru 2C in Ipoh that will be put under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for two weeks. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 22 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) enforced on Sekolah Agama Bantuan Kerajaan (SABK) Maahad Al-Yahyawiyah in Padang Rengas, which ended yesterday, has been extended for two more weeks effective today until December 5.

Kuala Kangsar District Police chief ACP Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had today issued the letter for the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the EMCO at the premises.

“Police deployment in the EMCO area will continue as normal by maintaining roadblocks at the school’s entrance and exit,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

On November 7, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the two-week enforcement of the EMCO on the school from November 8 to November 21 after the Ministry of Health recorded 27 Covid-19 positive cases as of November 5.

As of noon today, a total of 55 new cases were recorded in Perak, taking the tally from November 9 to November 22 to 508 cases. — Bernama