MetMalaysia: Bad weather alert for Perlis, Kedah and Perak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an orange weather warning with heavy rain expected to continue in Perlis as well as several areas in Kedah and Perak effective until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon said apart from that, the warning was also extended to areas under yellow alert weather warning with heavy rain expected in Batu Pahat, Pontian and Johor Bahru, Johor.

“Continuous rainfall is taking place in the west coast states of the peninsula. Bad weather warnings (orange) are issued for Perlis, Kedah (Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu), and Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang, Selama and Hulu Perak).

“Strong northwest and northeast winds with speed between 40 to 50 km/h and waves reaching 3.5 metres are expected to occur in the waters of Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kelantan and Terengganu during the period,” he said in a statement.

This could pose an overflow of sea waters along the coast and river estuaries in the area, according to the statement. — Bernama