Kuching’s CMCO extended by five more days until Nov 27

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing said the conditional movement control order enforced in Kuching district is extended by another five days, November 22, 2020. — Picture by Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Nov 22 — The enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Kuching district has been extended by another five days, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SMDC) acting chairman Tan Sri James Masing said today.

He said the CMCO, originally planned to end today, will be extended to November 27.

“The 58 positive cases over the last 14 days are not confined to specific places but spread out over a number of areas.

“Therefore, because of the risk involved, SDMC has decided to extend the CMCO period by another five more days,” he told reporters here.

“But if during the extended period, SDMC finds it is not necessary to enforce CMCO, then it will be terminated at any time,” he said.

CMCO in the Kuching district was enforced on November 9 due to the sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 pandemic cases.

Masing, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said the mandatory 14-day quarantine for all entries into Sarawak will continue to be enforced until further notice.

He also said that the travel ban into or from Kuching district is in force.

Masing also disclosed that kindergartens and childcare centres in the red and yellow zones are allowed to operate, but they must comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) which are issued by the state Ministry of Welfare, Women, Family and Childhood Development.

He said the operators of kindergartens and childcare centres must be fully responsible to comply with the SOPs.

Meanwhile, for the second day in a row, Sarawak recorded zero new cases of Covid-19 pandemic today.

Masing said the number of registered positive cases still stands at 1,055.