Ismail Sabri says 381 individuals nabbed for infringing RMCO nationwide

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob updating the latest development on the movement control order (MCO) during a press conference at the Defence Ministry in Kuala Lumpur, November 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — A total of 381 individuals were arrested by police yesterday for defying the recovery movement control order (RMCO) with 377 of them issued compounds while four individuals were remanded, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said among the offences included entertainment centre activities (96), not wearing face mask (80), failing to observe physical distancing (69), failing to provide customer entry record facility (57), illegal interstate/district travel to areas under conditional movement control order (CMCO) (33) and others (46).

In a statement issued today, he said Op Benteng yesterday netted 20 illegal immigrants, three smugglers and confiscated nine land vehicles. — Bernama