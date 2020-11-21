Dr Noor Hisham announces three new Covid-19 clusters

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 21, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 21 — Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today announced three more Covid-19 clusters, bringing the total in the country to 327.

In a statement, the Health director-general said that the three were the Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster, Kota Kecil Cluster and the Sky Coklat Cluster.

There are 168 active clusters.

“Of these, a total of 36 clusters reported an increase in cases. The clusters that reported the highest number of new cases are the Teratai Cluster (299 cases), the Hentian Cluster (79 cases), and the Damanlela Construction Site Cluster (43 cases).

“It is to be informed that two clusters ended today, which are the Bah Kayu Cluster and Lekir Cluster. This brings the total number of clusters which have ended to 159,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

On the Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said that the cluster involves the Sungai Buloh Prison in Selangor.

He said that cases of these clusters were found to be positive for Covid-19 after a screening exercise on new inmates on November 17, 2020.

“As of November 21, 2020, a total of 113 individuals were screened, of which 17 cases were detected to be Covid-19 positive in this cluster,” he added.

On the Kota Kecil Cluster in Kota Tinggi, Johor, Dr Noor Hisham said that the index case (Case 47,390) was found positive for Covid-19 after a screening exercise on symptomatic individuals on November 15.

He said that to date, 467 people have been screened, nine tested positive and have been admitted to the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang.

The Sky Coklat Cluster is in the Federal Territory of Labuan, with the index case detected to be positive during a screening of symptomatic individuals on November 19.

“To date, 51 individuals were screened, whereby seven were tested positive for Covid-19. All the cases have been admitted to the Labuan Hospital,” Dr Noor Hisham said.