CMCO: Sabah govt encourages GLCs, private firms to help out less fortunate

TAWAU, Nov 21 — The Sabah state government encourages government-linked companies (GLCs), the private sector or individuals with means, to help assist those affected by Covid-19 and the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Sabah Assistant Finance Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan told reporters here today that help from all parties was appreciated in helping alleviate the burden of the people.

According to Nizam, his office received 1,200 food baskets from three corporate firms, namely TSH Resources Berhad, Bumitech Auto Parts Sdn Bhd and Armada Maritim Services Sdn Bhd which will be distributed to residents here, including 400 houses at the Taman Sri Bukit Tawau People’s Housing Project.

Meanwhile, Bumitech Auto Parts Sdn Bhd Company Chairman Muhammad Shahnon Basir said the company donated 200 food baskets today, and prior to this, more than 400 baskets were distributed to those who were left out from receiving the aid.

Muhammad Shahnon said the company had been running its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme since 2018 on a small scale, by targeting assistance for five to 10 families every month.

“As the donation today is on a larger scale, the company decided to distribute the aid through the office of the state asseblyman, for example, today it’s Apas,” he said, adding that after this, the company would be handing out food baskets to residents in Balung. — Bernama