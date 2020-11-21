Child minder’s husband nabbed for child molestation. — file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — A man’s despicable act of molesting a nine-year-old girl his wife had been minding came to light after the victim told her aunt about the incident.

Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said in the incident which took place in Desa Menteri, Petaling Jaya on Nov 3, the victim was at home alone when the 45-year-old suspect whom she knew came on the pretext of wanting to return the former’s face mask.

“While in the house, the suspect insisted on the victim sitting beside him before he began to molest her,” he said, adding that the suspect ran away when the victim screamed repeatedly, after which she contacted her aunt.

Ku Mashiraman said at 9 pm yesterday, the suspect tried to escape when approached by the victim’s aunt and her husband.

“The complainant’s husband called out to the suspect but he tried to escape and a fight ensued between them, but the suspect was subsequently arrested and taken to the Petaling Jaya Police Station,” he added.

He said the suspect who worked as a forklift driver was remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation conducted under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provides for a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and whipping if convicted. — Bernama