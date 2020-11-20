Water supply disruption in Barat Daya, Penang on Nov 28, says Air Pulau Pinang

A total of 26 areas in Barat Daya district near here will experience scheduled water supply disruption for 12 hours from November 28 to 29. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 20 — A total of 26 areas in Barat Daya district near here will experience scheduled water supply disruption for 12 hours from November 28 to 29.

Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) chief executive officer, Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said that the disruption was due to pipe installation work at Lintang Nipah near Bayan Lepas, to facilitate a development project by the Public Works Department on November 28 (Saturday).

“The pipeline shutdown is scheduled to commence at 9 pm on November 28 until 9am on November 29, involving 2,600 account holders in several areas along Jalan Kampung Relau to Jalan Sungai Dua.

“Affected consumers are advised to store sufficient water,” he said in a statement here today.

Among areas involved are Jalan Kampung Relau, Jalan Murai, Medan Kampung Relau, Medan Murai 1, 2 and 3, Lengkok Nipah 4 and 5, Jalan Merak, Persiaran Nipah, Lorong Merak 1 and 2, Tapak Pesta Sungai Nibong, Jalan Helang, MBPP Express Bus Terminal, Jalan Sungai Nibong and Penang Rapid Depot.

Also affected are Lorong Helang 1, 2 and 3, Jubilee Home, Lorong Sungai Dua, Sungai Dua Health Clinic, Lorong Sungai Dua 1, Jalan Sungai Dua, Persiaran Sungai Dua, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Jalan Sungai Dua, Lebuh Sungai Dua, Tesco Extra Jalan Sungai Dua, Lengkok Sungai Dua, Taman Pekaka, Kampung Sungai Dua and Road Transport Department (RTD) Batu Uban. — Bernama



