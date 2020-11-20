Kelantan folk urged to comply with CMCO, says deputy MB

People wearing face masks at the Sultan Ismail Petra City Gate or Menara Rehal in Kota Baru, November 18, 2020. — Bernama pic KOTA BARU, Nov 20 — The people of Kelantan have been urged to stay calm and comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) following the enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the state from tomorrow until December 6.

Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah urged the people to work with all parties to ensure the state would be free from Covid-19.

“I believe what the government has decided is the best after the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in the state. I ask that the people of Kelantan fully comply with the SOP issued for our own good,” he said when met here today.

Kelantan is the latest state to be placed under the CMCO due to the spike in new Covid-19 cases.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made on the advice of the Ministry of Health to enable the ministry to conduct targeted screening and restrict movements, including inter-state and inter-district travels.

Commenting further, Mohd Amar said the state government would decide whether to proceed with some of the planned programmes.

As for religious activities, including prayers in the mosque or surau, he said the matter would be determined later by the Kelantan Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK). — Bernama