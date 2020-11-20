Johor MB thanks Putrajaya for lifting CMCO in state, reminds Johoreans on SOPs

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the decision to end the CMCO in the state starting tomorrow showed the federal government understood the people’s needs. — Picture courtesy of Johor Menteri Besar’s office

JOHOR BARU, Nov 20 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the decision to end the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the state starting tomorrow showed the federal government understood the people’s needs.

He said the decision also followed the recent recommendation by the Johor government for the CMCO to be implemented in a targeted manner for areas or districts with high Covid-19 infections.

“This can be seen when the CMCO is targeted in areas that still have high Covid-19 infection rates, namely in Kota Tinggi and Mersing districts.

“The decision announced earlier by Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will definitely give relief to the public, including the people of Johor,” said Hasni in a statement issued here today.

Hasni thanked the federal government for the decision.

He then reminded state residents to continue observing the standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent infections.

“For the people living in Kota Tinggi and Mersing, who are still subject to the CMCO, please adhere to all SOPs set so that the transmission of Covid-19 can be controlled,” he said.

The 61-year-old Benut assemblyman has been a proponent of a targeted CMCO in Johor, saying a state-wide implementation will hinder the domestic economy.

He had also suggested that Putrajaya fast-track the full opening of the Johor-Singapore border to open up jobs lost by many Malaysians after the movement control order (MCO) first came into force in March.

Earlier today, Ismail Sabri announced that the CMCO would end in Johor, Kedah, Melaka and Terengganu tomorrow, ahead of the original expiry on December 9.

However, he said Kelantan will come under a two-week conditional movement control order (CMCO) from tomorrow due to rising Covid-19 cases there.