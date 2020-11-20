Ismail Sabri: New EMCO in Penampang residence, lockdown lifted in Anjung Teduh, Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at a press conference on the development of the recovery movement control order at the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur, October 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — A two-week enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be placed on K-Avenue, Megacity, Penampang, from tomorrow, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said this was due to the increase of Covid-19 cases — a total of 110 — recorded there since November 16.

The senior defence minister also announced that the EMCO in Anjung Teduh, Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu will end today as scheduled.

Ismail, during a press conference today, said the EMCO in K-Avenue will include offices, workers’ quarters and construction sites involving a total of 400 residents.

“The SOP for EMCO in the Sabah (locality) is as announced before. Among them is that the movement in and out of the EMCO area is not allowed except for cases of emergency, or with permission from the police.”

“Food supply to those who need it will be distributed and coordinated by the district Disaster Operation Control Centre (PKOB).

“One representative from each house is also allowed out of the EMCO area with the permission of the police, specifically to withdraw money from ATM machines or banks, and buy basic and non-food necessities,” he said.

Ismail also reminded Anjung Teduh residents that although the locality is released from the EMCO, they will still have to follow the SOP of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) enforced nationwide.