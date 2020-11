Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob updating the latest development on the movement control order (MCO) during a press conference at the Defence Ministry in Kuala Lumpur, November 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Kelantan will come under a two-week conditional movement control order (CMCO) from tomorrow due to rising Covid-19 cases there, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Kelantan had been one of only three states in the peninsula that did not come under the CMCO earlier this month.

The senior defence minister also announced that the CMCO would end in Johor, Kedah, Melaka and Terengganu tomorrow, ahead of the original expiry on December 9.

