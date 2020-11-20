EMCO: Screening completed for 2,990 individuals at Top Glove Hostel, says Klang disaster management chief

An Armed Forces personnel stands guard in the vicinity of Top Glove Corporation Berhad's staff dormitories during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Klang November 17, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Nov 20 — A total of 2,990 individuals have undergone the Covid-19 screening tests since the enforcement of enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at Top Glove Klang workers’ dormitory on Tuesday.

Klang District Disaster Management Committee operations commander, ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said based on a census conducted, the actual number of individuals to be screened was 5,916 people compared to 3,550 initially.

Of the number, she said, 215 were residents of 57 houses while 5,701 were workers staying at Top Glove hostel.

“To enforce the EMCO order, 200 personnel from various government agencies and departments are deployed daily to control the area and perform Covid-19 screening tests,” she said in a statement today.

Nurulhuda said the public and non-governmental organisations are welcomed to donate foodstuff such as rice, chicken, vegetables, fish and nutritious snacks, by contacting the EMCO Operations Room at 013-6319326.

The EMCO imposed at Top Glove Klang workers’ dormitory from Nov 17 until Nov 30 involving men and women hostels at Jalan Abadi 1A / 8, Jalan Abadi 1A and Jalan Abadi 10A / KU8 after 215 Covid-19 cases were detected at the dormitories. — Bernama