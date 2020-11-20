Covid-19: Wristband for all foreign workers can lead to stigmatisation, says Alliance for Safe Community chief

A man is seen standing at his house gate after being ordered to undergo home quarantine in Kuala Lumpur October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The proposal that all foreign workers should wear a wristband to identify them could lead to stigmatisation of foreign workers, said Alliance for Safe Community chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

Lee said in a statement here today the proposal had to be carefully studied as it might have negative implications, moreover presently wristbands were only worn by those undergoing quarantine for having close contact with Covid-19 patients.

“Even at this moment, the public is already avoiding foreign workers in view of media reports associating these workers with Covid-19.

“Even if the wristband proposal is to be pushed through, such a drastic measure should be for a specified period only, in other words, a short-term measure.

“It must be acknowledged that they (foreign workers) are providing an essential service, without them there will be work stoppage and project delays that will adversely affect the economy,” he said.

Lee also said that continuous awareness campaigns must be carried out to educate the foreign workers about strict compliance with the SOP and hygiene at their respective worksites.

On Wednesday, Senior Minister for Security, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government was mulling whether foreign workers should be made to wear a wristband to identify them in public in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases linked to them. — Bernama