Cops nab man who stole police MPV in Taiping

TAIPING, Nov 20 — Police arrested a man who stole a Honda Civic MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) patrol car from the Taiping district police headquarters’ (IPD) parking lot here, today.

Its chief ACP Osman Mamat said in the 7.28am incident, the 30-year-old man entered the IPD area driving a Ford Fiesta car.

“The man then stole the police MPV and left his car at the parking area,” he said when contacted.

Osman said, the man, who is from Selama, was detained at a roadblock at the Taiping Utara toll plaza shortly after the incident and was brought to the IPD for further action. — Bernama