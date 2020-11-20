Annuar Musa: Ministry to provide 2,000 business lots for KL, Putrajaya youth entrepreneurs

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa after presenting business licences to Putrajaya youth entrepreneurs in Putrajaya, November 20, 2020. — Bernama pic PUTRAJAYA, Nov 20 — The Federal Territories Ministry is aiming to provide 2,000 business lots for city youths under the Federal Territories City Youth Entrepreneurs programme in two years, said Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Currently, he said there are 1,122 business lots at 169 locations around Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya that have been prepared under this programme to help city youths who are affected and have lost their source of income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If one location requires at least two workers, that’s already 4,000 job opportunities for youths, and indirectly they will benefit from this programme,” he told the media after presenting business licences to Putrajaya youth entrepreneurs today.

Since being announced on July 7, the programme has received encouraging response with a large number of applications, he said.

Annuar said the basic criteria for the programme selection requires the applicant to be a resident of Putrajaya or Kuala Lumpur, and priority will be given to youths between 18 and 35 years who have lost their jobs or businesses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Applicants with a wide knowledge related to the applied premises would be an advantage,” he said.

Regarding the ‘free trading area’ programme, Annuar said that the ministry received information that there were parties trying to act as go-betweens to control certain areas to collect site rentals.

“There is no need for a system that uses go-betweens or middlemen because every trader who wishes to trade only needs to deal with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Putrajaya Corporation so that they can open their stall at the approved area and adhere to the guidelines set,” he said.

In other developments, Annuar urged all MPs to support the 2021 Budget during the voting session on November 26 because it was important that it is passed to ensure that the country’s financial matters remain unaffected.

“It isn’t wrong for us to suggest policies and improvements like the continuation of the moratorium and withdrawals from the Employee Provident Fund’s Account I.

“I feel that they are beneficial and suitable, so the government should pay attention. So this doesn’t mean that when the Budget is tabled that’s it, and other suggestions can’t be made. That’s what debates are for,” he added. — Bernama