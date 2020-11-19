Teenager drowns while fishing in Sungai Skudai

Bandar Baru Kulai Fire and Rescue station chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Fauzi Awang said the victim, identified as Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahim, 18, was believed to have gone to the river with his friends to fish and swim. — Bernama pic JOHOR BARU, Nov 19 — A teenager drowned after being swept away by strong currents in Sungai Skudai, near Kampung Jaya Sepakat, Senai, here, today.

He said 10 firefighters were dispatched to the location following a report about the incident at 2.38pm.

“The operation was also assisted by the scuba unit team from the Tebrau Fire and Rescue station.

“We faced a bit of a challenge because the river was quite deep with strong currents, but the victim was finally found at 5.25pm, about 30 metres from the location he was reported missing,” he told Bernama tonight. — Bernama