Sabah records 419 Covid-19 recoveries today, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 19 — A total of 419 individuals in Sabah were discharged from hospital today after recovering from Covid-19, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Based on reports from the Sabah Health Department, he said a total of 2,202 Covid-19 patients were still receiving treatment, of which 646 were in hospitals and another 1,556 at Covid-19 low risk quarantine and treatment centres throughout the state.

“There are 74 Covid-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit of which 15 are intubated,” Masidi, the state government spokesman on matters related to Covid-19, said in a statement here today.

He said Sandakan recorded the highest number of cases with 316 of the 660 new positive cases reported in Sabah today, through six clusters recorded in the district.

This was followed by Lahad Datu with 105 cases; Kota Kinabalu (95 cases); Tawau (45 cases); Penanpang (37 cases) and Tuaran (20 cases), he said, adding that this brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah to 24,929 so far.

On the declaration of emergency in the Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency, Masidi said the move was aimed at cancelling the Batu Sapi by-election (PRK), which was scheduled to take place on December 5, in order to protect the lives of the people in the area following the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said the people’s lives there would not be affected following the declaration, with the government administration, economic activities and social activities of the residents continuing as usual but according to new normal practices and the regulations under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Masidi said there were five main factors for cancelling the by-election, namely the threat posed to public health; constraints on the part of the Election Commission (EC) to recruit officers; inter-district movement; infection risk concerns as well as the impact on the social and economic life of the population if there is a surge in positive cases post-election.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday made a Proclamation of Emergency for the Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency, in effect cancelling the by-election for the seat.

The Proclamation of Emergency based on Clause (1) Article 150 of the Federal Constitution was made after studying the explanation given by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who had presented his advice based on a decision taken in a Cabinet meeting.

Following this, the Election Commission (EC) will set another date for the by-election. The EC had previously set November 23 for nominations, December 1 for early voting and December 5 for polling.

The by-election was called after Batu Sapi member of parliament Datuk Liew Vui Keong died of lung infection on October 2. — Bernama