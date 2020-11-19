Penang extends hotel room fee exemption to June 2021

State exco for tourism and creative economy Yeoh Soon Hin said the decision to extend the exemption for another six months in support of the industry’s recovery was reached at a recent meeting.— File picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 19 — The Penang state government is extending the hotel room fee exemption to June 2021 following the slump in the tourism industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

State exco for tourism and creative economy Yeoh Soon Hin said the decision to extend the exemption for another six months in support of the industry’s recovery was reached at a recent meeting.

“The Penang government made this decision in support of the recovery process of the state’s tourism industry,” he said in a statement issued today.

The hotel room fee exemption was initially from July 1 to December 31 this year.

Yeoh said the state understood the challenges faced by the industry during the pandemic especially with the country’s borders still closed.

He added that the industry will take time to recover and the state hoped to help the industry to rebuild and face the challenges of the new normal post-pandemic.

The hotel room fee rate was imposed at RM3 per room per night for four — and five-star hotels and RM2 per room per night for three stars and below including hostels, budget motels and dormitories.