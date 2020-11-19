Parliament's PAC warns against interference, after FT Foundation threatens to sue over findings

Chairman Wong Kah Woh said YWP's moves to dispute the PAC's findings by threatening to take legal action against him are considered an attempt to violate the integrity of Parliament. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― The Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has defended its findings in relation to Federal Territories Foundation or Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP) and the sale of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) land.

Its chairman Wong Kah Woh said YWP's moves to dispute the PAC's findings by threatening to take legal action against him are considered an attempt to violate the integrity of Parliament.

“The statement is uncalled for and is an attempt to challenge and desecrate the Parliament.

“All findings and investigation conducted on issues have been made without prejudice,” he said in a statement today.

Wong has also warned that no one should doubt the PAC's work or threaten to take legal action against the PAC chairman or its members while they are carrying out their responsibilities.

“Any accusations or threats targeted at the PAC or any of its members in relation to issues that are being investigated or reports that have been tabled, is interfering with the powers of the Parliament as the legislative arm under the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Yesterday, YWP chief legal officer Mohd Fadzil Ab Hamid reportedly said the foundation is considering to take legal action against Wong over his statement issued on November 17 on behalf of the PAC following the completion of its probe into 97 land deals by DBKL since 2011.

PAC's findings found a conflict of interest in the management of YWP and had recommended that the foundation be adopted as a statutory body.

Wong also said there were dangers of abuse of power as the Federal Territories Minister and Kuala Lumpur Mayor held the posts of chairman and trustees in YWP, which had land dealings with DBKL.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has since denied these claims.