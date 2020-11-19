MMEA detains two Indonesians in Miri

Miri Zone Maritime director, Capt Md Fauzi Othman said the tugboat was detained about 1.8 nautical miles from the Sungai Miri estuary by a maritime vessel that was patrolling the area under Ops Permai and Ops Benteng. — Bernama pic SIBU, Nov 19 — Two Indonesians operating a tugboat were detained by the Miri Zone Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) today for investigation into immigration offences and failure to produce the boat’s licence.

“The boat’s skipper was also found to hold an expired international passport while the other Indonesian is suspected to have violated the pass conditions issued by the Malaysian Immigration Department,” he said in a statement today.

He added that both men, aged 31 and 50, as well as the boat had been taken to the Malaysian Maritime Jetty in Miri for further investigations under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 and Immigration Act 1959/63.

“They also underwent Covid-19 screening, which was handled by Ministry of Health workers, as a precautionary measure upon arrival at the jetty,” he said. — Bernama