Minister denies KL mayor’s conflict of interest in Federal Territories Foundation’s board

FT Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa says the Kuala Lumpur mayor is not a part of YWP's board of trustees. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has today clarified several concerns raised by the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) regarding Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan or the Federal Territories Foundation (YWP).

Among others, the Barisan Nasional secretary-general dismissed claims that the Kuala Lumpur mayor is part of YWP's board of trustees.

“It was reported that there is conflict of interest [with the Kuala Lumpur Mayor]. I want to clarify that the mayor now is not part of YWP's board of trustees.

“Maybe last time, when the PAC did its investigations the Datuk Bandar used to be a member I'm not sure, that can be checked,” he told a press conference at Parliament today.

On Tuesday, PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh said YWP should be made into a statutory body free from political interference.

This was among the recommendations given by the bipartisan watchdog after investigating sales of land by DBKL including the Taman Rimba Kiara land.

Wong said the PAC also found that more than 200 development orders were issued by DBKL before the Kuala Lumpur City Draft Plan 2020, which was approved by the Federal Territories minister.

He added that YWP was registered as a private company and did not come under the scrutiny of the National Audit Department, hence its function should also be reviewed to better protect the welfare of residents of the city.

Annuar however said this “issue” should have been rectified by the Federal Territories minister before him if there were any doubts over the matter, referring to Parti Amanah Negara’s Khalid Samad.

“It was raised during Pakatan Harapan [was in office] for 22 months. This is a simple case, it should have been resolved, but to me, if it didn't happen it meant that there were no problems as opposed to what has been portrayed,” he said.

Annuar also clarified that the YWP is not a government agency and that it was not owned by the government.

“As far as I have observed, the mayor does not hold any position in the YWP and hence there is no conflict of interest between the mayor and YWP,” he said.

He added that those who were appointed into YWP as board of trustees they cannot hold company shares, receive salaries or allowances because they are working on voluntary basis.

When asked about his position in YWP, Annuar said it was by default that YWP would appoint the FT minister as its chairman.