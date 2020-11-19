Kelantan to allocate RM40m to help those affected by Covid-19 pandemic, says mentri besar

Datuk Ahmad Yakob says the Kelantan State Assembly has agreed on a special allocation of RM40 million to help people in the state affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Nov 19 ― The Kelantan State Assembly has agreed on a special allocation of RM40 million to help people in the state affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, says Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

“However, the method and implementation (of aid distribution) will be specified later and refined by the relevant executive councillors so that it can be channeled to the affected target groups,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the “2020 Hari Kelantanku Bersih” cleanliness campaign which was also attended by Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah and State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin.

Earlier during the ceremony, Ahmad handed over 13 waste compactor trucks and four other lorries to the state’s local authorities costing RM5 million as part of the government's commitment to make Kelantan a clean and beautiful state.

In another development, Ahmad said the implementation notice for additional standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19 effective yesterday which had gone viral on social media, was true.

The notice, among others, directed business premises to be closed by 11.30pm, with petrol stations and grocery shops allowed to operate till midnight.

Social events including wedding receptions are also restricted to a maximum of 150 guests with the police informed at least five days prior, while all contact sports and training are prohibited. ― Bernama