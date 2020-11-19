Kedah police enhances security in territorial waters to prevent refugee influx

ALOR SETAR, Nov 19 ― Kedah police have intensified security measures in the country’s territorial waters to prevent influx of Rohingya refugees.

This follows the recent victory of the National Democratic League (NLD) party led by Aung San Suu Kyi in the Myanmar General Election.

State police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the focus was also on land along the border area of Bukit Kayu Hitam to Padang Besar, Perlis, which also involved the cooperation of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), as well as several enforcement agencies at the border.

“For our sea routes we have the Royal Malaysian Navy, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and the Marine Police, while the General Operations Force and ATM monitor the land.

“Each know their responsibilities under ‘Ops Benteng’..., I do not deny that there may be an influx of illegal immigrants and we will tighten control to prevent the smuggling of items such as drugs or firearms,” he said.

He said this at the handing over of duties ceremony of Kota Setar district police chief ACP Nor Azman Mohd Noor and his successor, ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir at the Kota Setar district police headquarters here, today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shukri, who previously served as Bukit Aman Management assistant director (Administration/ Budget), said his main mission as the Kota Setar district police chief is to ensure that crime rate in Kedah can be reduced. ― Bernama