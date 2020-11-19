Issue on permanent post offers for Sabah nurses, doctors must be addressed, Kimanis rep tells Parliament

Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin urged the Ministry of Health to increase the number of permanent job offers so as to maximise health resources in Sabah. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― Permanent post offers for doctors and nurses in Sabah was among the issues raised during the debate on the Supply Bill 2021 in Parliament today.

Datuk Mohamad Alamin (BN-Kimanis) urged the Ministry of Health (MoH) to increase the number of permanent job offers so as to maximise health resources in the state.

He claimed that there many utilised nursing and medical graduates in Sabah as they had not been offered permanent posts, to the extent that the MOH had to send medical officers from the Peninsula to help the Sabah medical team contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Many nursing graduates have had to work in supermarkets because there are no permanent offers. This matter must be addressed to strengthen human resources in the medical field to prepare for this kind of problem (Covid-19) in the future,” he said.

Mohamad said there should also be better coordination between the federal and state governments on Covid-19 containment plans between the Federal and state governments, including easing the process of procuring medical equipment.

Meanwhile, Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjong Manis) touched on the need to strengthen road network infrastructure, especially in the rural areas of Sarawak.

He said road network infrastructure was still wanting in large areas with scattered villages and longhouses such as Bintangor, Sarikei and Sibu. ― Bernama