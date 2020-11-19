Health Ministry announces four new Covid-19 clusters, all in Peninsular Malaysia

The new Covid-19 clusters were dubbed Kapas BJ and Prestij clusters in Klang Valley, and Bah Bercham and Kiambang cluster in Perak and Johor respectively. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today that four new clusters have been identified in Klang Valley, Perak and Johor.

“The index patient of the Kapas BJ cluster was detected as a Covid-19 positive through a factory worker on November 18 and is currently receiving treatment in Sungai Buloh hospital,” he said in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham said 126 close contacts were screened for the Kapas BJ cluster and 76 were found to be positive.

He said the Prestij cluster in the Lembah Pantai and Titiwangsa districts of Kuala Lumpur was traced to a cleaning service worker and 20 more cases were found from 37 close contacts screened.

The Bah Bercham cluster index patient was found to be infected after testing upon returning from a high-risk area and five more infected were found from 126 close contacts tested.

He said the Kiambang cluster affecting Mersing, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Baru originated from a person who tested positive on November 16 despite being asymptomatic. Authorities tested 131 others and found nine more positive cases.