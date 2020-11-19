Finance Ministry says RM4.74b allocated for 4.3 million BSH recipients nationwide this year

Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Abd Rahim Bakri said in comparison, the government spent RM4.727 billion in 2019 that benefitted 3.857 million people. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — There are 4.3 million recipients of the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) financial aid nationwide this year, involving an allocation of RM4.738 billion, said the Finance Ministry.

Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Abd Rahim Bakri said in comparison, the government spent RM4.727 billion in 2019 that benefitted 3.857 million people.

“Beneficiaries from Sarawak received RM523 million in 2019, involving 443,000 households, while the 2020 allocation for the state was RM553 million with 491,000 beneficiaries,” he said in response to questions from Chong Chieng Jen (PH-Stampin) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“The BSH aid is targeted at the B40 group, those with household income of less than RM4,000 a month.

“This welfare assistance is given to all who are eligible without taking into account race, religion or political background,” he added. — Bernama