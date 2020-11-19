Covid-19: Temporary closure of factories can help break chain of infection, says Penang CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow says the temporary closure of several factories in the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone here is necessary to break the chain of Covid-19 infection and prevent the situation from escalating. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 19 ― The temporary closure of several factories in the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone here is necessary to break the chain of Covid-19 infection and prevent the situation from escalating, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said this had to be done although it would have a huge impact and result in major losses.

“We understand the factories’ operations will be disrupted for several days or weeks for the sanitisation process to be carried out. But if these steps are not taken and the infections become uncontrollable, then the movement control order (MCO) may be enforced again, which will affect the factories even worse,” he told a press conference here today.

Chow was commenting on a news report which stated that at least five factories in the free industrial zone area had to shut down due to the pandemic, thus causing millions of ringgit in losses and affecting the state’s economy. ― Bernama