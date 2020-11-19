Covid-19 centre at Indera Mulia Stadium for asymptomatic patients, clarifies Perak MB

Pictures of health authorities arranging beds in Stadium Indera Mulia in Ipoh to accommodate Covid-19 patients have been circulating on social media. — Picture from social media

IPOH, Nov 19 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today clarified that Indera Mulia Stadium here, which has been turned into a quarantine centre, is only to accommodate Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic.

However, Ahmad Faizal said that the low-risk centre has yet to be gazetted for quarantine purposes by the National Security Council (NSC).

“We came up with this centre to reduce the burden on hospitals. We have about 160 beds and they are for Covid-19 positive patients who show no symptoms.

“However, the centre has yet to open. The state government is ready to cooperate with the Health Ministry if NSC agrees to it,” he told a press conference at the State Secretariat Building here.

Beds set up in Stadium Indera Mulia in Ipoh to accommodate Covid-19 patients. — Picture from social media

Pictures of health authorities arranging beds at the stadium were shared on social media recently, causing some alarm among the area’s residents.

As of yesterday, Perak recorded a total of 420 Covid-19 cases with three subdistricts, namely Taiping, Kinta and Kampung Buaia, being declared as red zones.

Two areas in Taman Meru 2C — Zones B and C — are now under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) after a spike in Covid-19 cases.