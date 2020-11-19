Cops seize more than RM321,000 worth of contraband cigarettes in Kajang and Cheras

During the raids, police found 445,040 cigarette sticks of numerous brands worth RM321,927.50, confiscated three cars, six mobile phones and cash amounting to RM7,997, with the total of all the items seized being worth RM580,354.50. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― Police have busted an illegal cigarette distribution syndicate and seized more than RM321,000 worth of cigarettes with unpaid duties in three raids in Kajang and Cheras yesterday.

The commanding officer of the 4th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA4), Supt Rizal Mohamed said a team of PGA members raided a stall in Kajang for allegedly selling smuggled cigarettes and arrested two local men.

Rizal said further interrogation of the two men led the team to two houses in Cheras, which are believed to be used as a front to store smuggled cigarettes and the subsequent arrest of three more local men.

“During the raids, police found 445,040 cigarette sticks of numerous brands worth RM321,927.50, confiscated three cars, six mobile phones and cash amounting to RM7,997, with the total of all the items seized being worth RM580,354.50.

“All the suspects, aged between 27 and 64, and confiscated items were taken to the Kajang police district headquarters for further action under the Customs Act 1967,” he said in a statement today. ― Bernama