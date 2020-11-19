After Batu Sapi, Perak MB moots emergency in Gerik to also block by-election

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to the press at the launch of the Covid-19 Special Agriculture Project at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh November 19, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 19 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today a proclamation of emergency may also be needed to delay the Gerik by-election in the event the state’s Covid-19 situation worsens.

He noted that a proclamation of emergency was issued for Batu Sapi Sabah to lawfully postpone the December 5 poll there.

No dates have yet been set for the Gerik by-election.

“What we are concerned with now is the fight against the Covid-19.

“I personally believe that politics is not the priority now, but since we’re practising democracy I think it is wise to let the Election Commission (EC) to announce the by-election first,” he told a press conference at the State Secretariat Building here.

Ahmad Faizal also reiterated that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) would cooperate with Umno and PAS should the by-election proceed, adding that the candidate would be from Perikatan Nasional.

Yesterday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah made a Proclamation of Emergency for the Batu Sapi Parliamentary constituency, which allowed the by-election there to be postponed despite the constitutional requirement for it to be held within 60 days of its vacancy.

The Proclamation of Emergency based on Clause (1) Article 150 of the Federal Constitution was made after studying the explanation given by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who had presented his advice based on a decision taken at the Cabinet meeting.

Gerik incumbent Datuk Hasbullah Osman, 63, died of a heart attack on Monday at Raub Hospital in Pahang, prompting a parliamentary by-election.

Hasbullah, a former aide to Muhyiddin, first won the Gerik seat in 2013 and successfully defended it during th14th general election two years ago.

The Batu Sapi by-election was triggered by the death of its MP Datuk Liew Vui Keong of Parti Warisan Sabah on October 2 due to a lung infection.

The Election Commission previously set November 23 for nomination and December 5 for polling.