Revoke licence of entertainment centres violating CMCO, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference on recovery movement control order at Perdana Putra September 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Local authorities (PBTs) have been urged to take stricter action against nightclubs and pubs operating illegally during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) including having their operating licences revoked.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said instructions to close the premises during that period have been issued but many still continue to operate while the country is facing Covid-19.

“The police can make arrests but revoking their licence is under the jurisdiction of PBTs as nightclubs and pubs are still on the list of prohibited operations...just shut down those premises (operating illegally) and PBTs should be more assertive,” he said.

He said this during a press conference on the development of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) and the conditional MCO (CMCO) here today.

Yesterday, a total of 39 individuals were detained for engaging in activities at nightclubs and pubs.

They were among 315 individuals nabbed for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures involving various offences.

On claims that some PBTs were issuing temporary entertainment permit, Ismail Sabri said he would refer the matter to the ministry concerned.

There were allegations that PBTs have been issuing temporary licence to entertainment centres since last June, although the premises are still not allowed to operate due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, police operations detected several entertainment outlets were still operating using the temporary licence. — Bernama