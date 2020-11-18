Putrajaya announces two new EMCO areas in Ipoh and Kota Belud

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said that two more localities both in Ipoh, Perak and Kota Belud, Sabah respectively will be put under enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

The minister said that Zon B and Zon C of Taman Meru 2C in Ipoh, Perak will undergo EMCO starting tomorrow, while Kg Nahaba and Kg Tegudon in Kota Belud, Sabah will start on November 20.

“The implementation of EMCO is to ensure that the detection of active cases can be done effectively and comprehensively by the Ministry of Health (MOH),” he said in a press conference.

Meanwhile, Ismail said that 315 arrested for flouting recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations today.

“Among the total number arrested, 310 compounded, three were remanded for further investigation and two were bailed,” he added.

