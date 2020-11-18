Pollution shuts down Selangor water treatment plant again a week later, but now back up

Luas said today that the Rantau Pantang water treatment plant was again closed following the detection of odour pollution, merely a week after a similar incident. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The Selangor Water Management Board (Luas) said today that the Rantau Pantang water treatment plant was again closed following the detection of odour pollution, merely a week after a similar incident.

Luas said the solvent-like odour was detected at 7pm earlier this evening, with a rating of threshold odour number (TON) one.

“The Rantau Panjang water treatment plant has since stopped operations at 7.10pm,” it said in a statement.

“Luas, Air Selangor and relevant parties are conducting investigations and immediate actions to mitigate this.”

In a later update tonight, Luas said the plant has since resumed operations at 9.30pm after the TON level dropped to zero.

Earlier this month, the Rantau Panjang plant was among the four plants that were again shut down from pollution, before resuming operations a day after.