MOH forms Covid-19 command centre for Klang Valley

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) together with the National Security Council (NSC) announced today the formation of the Central Region Covid-19 Unified Command Centre to help manage the Covid-19 response in Klang Valley.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the centre will be led by Selangor Health Department director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman and assisted by Dr Sarah Shaikh Abdul Karim, a trauma specialist from the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Dr Noor Hisham added that the bed capacity in both Sungai Buloh and Kuala Lumpur hospitals have been increased, as well as the conversion of Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital into a hybrid Covid-19 hospital.

“We have also opened up eight blocks at the Malaysian MOH Training Institute (ILKKM) in Sungai Buloh to be converted into low risk Covid-19 quarantine centre,” he said.

