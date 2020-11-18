MOH: Eight new Covid-19 clusters, including Putra-18 in Putrajaya, Murni in KL

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening for those with a recent travel history to Sabah at Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today that eight new Covid-19 clusters were detected today, with three of them coming from Sabah, and one each from Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Sarawak and Johor respectively.

The eight new clusters are called the Sabaru, Tomher and Garden in Sabah, Putra-18 in Putrajaya, Murni in Kuala Lumpur, Seri Pasir in Penang, Besi Demak in Sarawak and Parit Kassan in Johor.

“We would also like to announce the discontinuation of three Covid-19 clusters namely the Kencana and Seri Anggerik cluster in Selangor and Bah Sintok cluster in Kedah. All three clusters recorded no deaths,” its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his press conference.

